Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,804 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after buying an additional 299,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prologis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,932,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,347,000 after purchasing an additional 802,149 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PLD traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.99. The stock had a trading volume of 388,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,366. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.88. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

