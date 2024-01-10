Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,976 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,848. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

