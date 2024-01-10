Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of Chart Industries worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 645.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.88. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.