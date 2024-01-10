Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 40 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,515.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,951. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,623.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,549.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,749 shares of company stock worth $58,400,514. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.