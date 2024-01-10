Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $10.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,242.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,800. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,214.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,032.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,459.16 and a one year high of $2,348.42. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.52.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

