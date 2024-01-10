CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 1.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX remained flat at $34.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,089,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,744,836. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

