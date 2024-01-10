Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 89.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of EARN remained flat at $6.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,891. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of ($1.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 118,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 177,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EARN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.