Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH remained flat at $9.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,972. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.