Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MEQ traded down C$1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$147.06. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$142.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$137.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.48. Mainstreet Equity has a 52 week low of C$120.00 and a 52 week high of C$152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$2.31. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 52.09%. The firm had revenue of C$56.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity will post 6.5918092 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mainstreet Equity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Ron Anderson purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$143.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,800.00. Insiders own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.