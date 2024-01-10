Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. 142,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,230. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $8.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

