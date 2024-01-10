Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. 142,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,230. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $8.56.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Total Return Fund
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.