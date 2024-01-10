Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0017 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $13,436.69 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00016635 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,296.30 or 1.00127572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011052 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009337 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00183180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

