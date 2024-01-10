Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 31st

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1825 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Empire Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EMP.A stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,286. Empire has a one year low of C$33.22 and a one year high of C$40.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.65. The company has a market cap of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52.

Get Empire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMP.A shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 target price on Empire and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Empire news, Director William Linton purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,126.25. In other news, Director William Linton acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,126.25. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total transaction of C$53,468.85. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.