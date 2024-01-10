Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.85.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.14. 161,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89. The company has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $127.14.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after acquiring an additional 625,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,058,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,081,000 after purchasing an additional 229,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.