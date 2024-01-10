iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Cut by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.11% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $116.69. 440,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,408. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

