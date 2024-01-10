Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 39,112 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.77. 310,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $29.82.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

