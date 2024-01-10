Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) is Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. Orange County Bancorp makes up 3.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 10.74% of Orange County Bancorp worth $26,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory Sousa sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $49,974.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $53,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory Sousa sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $49,974.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,752 shares in the company, valued at $165,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,683 shares of company stock valued at $232,402 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

OBT stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.11. 1,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $64.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 23.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Orange County Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

