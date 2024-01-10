Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Orange County Bancorp accounts for 3.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 10.74% of Orange County Bancorp worth $26,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $35,878.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at $139,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Orange County Bancorp news, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $35,878.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at $139,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,683 shares of company stock worth $232,402. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OBT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,052. The firm has a market cap of $288.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.31. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.32. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Orange County Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Orange County Bancorp Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

