CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $10.55

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $10.18. CleanSpark shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 3,383,403 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

CleanSpark Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CleanSpark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246,633 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

