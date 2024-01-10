SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,188,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 576,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after buying an additional 100,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.47. 11,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,903. The firm has a market cap of $827.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

