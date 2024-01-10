SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,747,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 504,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 307,031 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $32,196,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,789. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

