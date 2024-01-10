Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $10.55

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $10.22. Valneva shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 3,197 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VALN

Valneva Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $691.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter valued at $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.