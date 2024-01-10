The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Southern by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,392,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

