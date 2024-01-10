MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in MSCI were worth $110,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $539.76 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $573.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $529.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.44.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.