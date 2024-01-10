Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lifted by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,518,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 4.9% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.61% of Danaher worth $1,121,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.5% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $8,295,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 54,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $230.87 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

