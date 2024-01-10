SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSEARCA XSVM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,143. The company has a market capitalization of $684.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

