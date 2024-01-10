Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.5% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $8,295,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 54,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in Danaher by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 175,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher stock opened at $230.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.55. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

