SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,642,000 after buying an additional 336,605 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,324,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOT traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.20. 39,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.58 and its 200 day moving average is $202.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $221.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

