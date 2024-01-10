Matthews International Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $282.69. 4,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.75 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $371.57 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $5.7115 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASR. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $227.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

