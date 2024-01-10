Matthews International Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 559,946 MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 559,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,000. MINISO Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of MINISO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in MINISO Group by 197.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,634 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNSO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 364,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,437. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $519.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

