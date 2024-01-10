Marquette Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. 421,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,393. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

