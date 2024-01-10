Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Stock Holdings Raised by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,770,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,227,346 shares during the quarter. Zhihu accounts for approximately 3.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $26,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Zhihu by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. 657,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,117. Zhihu Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

