Matthews International Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 247.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,949 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up approximately 1.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,874,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,429 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of MLCO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 962,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,655. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

