Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,103 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,165,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NU by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after buying an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NU by 804.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,950,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,861,000 after buying an additional 22,192,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NU by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,962 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. 11,528,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,127,861. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 0.93. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $9.05.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NU shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

