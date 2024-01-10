Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 328,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 8.2% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

RSP stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,062. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

