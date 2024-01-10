Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 6,459 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.89. 290,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,269. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

