Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 0.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $65.46. 233,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,316. The stock has a market cap of $160.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.16.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

