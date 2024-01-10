Matthews International Capital Management LLC Purchases 107,359 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,359 shares during the period. PDD comprises approximately 13.0% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PDD worth $107,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in PDD by 70.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 70,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in PDD by 32.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in PDD by 5.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in PDD by 5.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in PDD by 60.3% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

PDD stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.67. 2,226,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,074. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.84. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $151.58. The company has a market cap of $197.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

