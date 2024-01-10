ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.13

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.13 and last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 135930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.43.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

