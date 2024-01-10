Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $124.00 to $136.00. The stock had previously closed at $133.29, but opened at $137.36. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Woodward shares last traded at $138.59, with a volume of 38,890 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Woodward by 11.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the second quarter worth $8,876,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 98.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Woodward by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

