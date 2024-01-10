Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $2.28

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.40. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 1,873,571 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $931.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 113.76% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,165,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,569,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 167.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 647,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,550,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.