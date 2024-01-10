McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 12-Month High at $485.91

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $485.91 and last traded at $483.78, with a volume of 35540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $481.06.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $459.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,207 shares of company stock worth $11,876,572. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

