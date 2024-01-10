Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $11.72

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $11.96. Altimmune shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 2,332,652 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Altimmune Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $648.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.18.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter worth $31,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter worth $36,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter worth $40,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

