D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $156.77

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.77 and last traded at $155.77, with a volume of 310313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average of $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $247,001,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,055 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,305.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,466,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

