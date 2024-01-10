Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down to $15.14

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $14.41. Revolve Group shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 180,801 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Revolve Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 2.07.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 452.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 761.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

