MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up to $10.86

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.18. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 19,829 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.13.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 41.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

