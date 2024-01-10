Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $9.25. Grifols shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 3,523,358 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 163,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

