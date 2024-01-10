SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $1,001,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after acquiring an additional 293,758 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,797,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10,781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE ALB traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $131.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,740. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.78.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

