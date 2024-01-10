SYM FINANCIAL Corp Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 219.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,282,000 after buying an additional 58,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

GE traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $129.16. The company had a trading volume of 782,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,590. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $129.49. The company has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

