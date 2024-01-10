SYM FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 0.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.97. 1,192,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,838. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.07. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $84.94 and a 1-year high of $102.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

