SYM FINANCIAL Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,385,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.66. 180,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,851. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.95.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

